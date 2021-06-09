BROCK — The Brock ISD board of trustees, in a unanimous decision during a special meeting June 7, named Ron Holmgreen as the lone finalist for the position of Brock ISD superintendent of schools. He will replace Dr. Cade Smith, who left BISD last month after accepting the New Braunfels ISD superintendent position.
“The BISD board of trustees is pleased to announce the selection of Ron Holmgreen as our lone finalist,” states BISD board President Bill Cooper. “His qualifications and experience fit with the values and mission of our school district and make him the ideal candidate for Brock. We’re confident with his extraordinary leadership, familiarity with our culture, and his knowledge that will help us navigate enrollment growth while maintaining our traditions, foundation, and vision.”
Holmgreen received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Stephen F. Austin State University and a master’s degree in educational administration from Lamar University. He then began his educational career in 1996 as a teen leadership teacher and junior varsity baseball and freshman football coach at Duncanville Ninth Grade Center. He later taught government and coached at Leander High School for five years, moving to Vista Ridge in 2003 as the head baseball coach and social studies teacher. He later became the Vista Ridge High School lead assistant principal for the 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 school years.
In 2013, Holmgreen accepted a role in Granbury ISD to lead Crossland Ninth Grade Center, where he was the principal for the 2013-14 and 2014-15 school years. He later moved into district administration as assistant superintendent for administrative services, where he has served since August 2015.
He and his wife, Andee, have three children — two graduates of Granbury High School and another attending GHS. He has been active in the community as a volunteer with several organizations, including the United Way of Hood County and Mission Granbury.
“I believe that the experience I have as an assistant superintendent, campus principal, assistant principal, plus the 13 years as a classroom teacher and coach allows me to have a well-rounded perspective which will benefit the Brock school district and community,” Holmgreen said.
Following this announcement, the board must now enter a required 21-day waiting period. The board will consider the superintendent’s contract during a special board meeting after this period is completed.
Brock ISD is a 3A school district with approximately 1,750 students in grades Pre-K - 12th grade. The district covers about 105 square miles and is located in southwest Parker County. The district has four campuses: Brock High School, Brock Junior High, Brock Intermediate and Brock Elementary. BISD has earned six Lone Star Cup awards for academic and athletic excellence.
