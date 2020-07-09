STEPHENVILLE — The Brock Independent School District and Tarleton State University agreed recently to a partnership to help BISD seniors get their college education.
Brock ISD board of trustees and Tarleton leaders finalized an arrangement offering guaranteed admission and annual scholarships for the top 25 percent of Brock High School graduates beginning with the 2020-21 academic year.
As part of the agreement, called the Distinguished High School Partnership, Tarleton also will waive ACT (American College Test) or SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) requirements for students in the top quarter of their class and application fees for students who qualify.
“This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide a high-quality experience to students in our own backyard,” Tarleton President James Hurley said. “Our reputation for student focus and big-effect undergraduate research is growing. With that comes our ability to attract high school seniors who will become game changers.”
Tarleton is developing similar agreements with other school districts in the region.
“We are excited to partner with Tarleton State University in this endeavor,” Brock Superintendent Cade Smith said. “Because of the leadership of Dr. Hurley, his team and Tarleton State, the students of Brock ISD will have a tremendous opportunity to further their education. We could not be more ecstatic.”
The Guaranteed Award Program assures first-time-in-college students graduating in the top quarter of their high school class between $1,000 and $4,000 in scholarships. Students graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished High School Partners will receive an additional $500 or $1,000. Admitted freshmen must submit a general scholarship application to determine eligibility.
For more information on GAP, go to www.tarletonstate.us/gap.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.