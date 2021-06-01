Brock Mayor Jay Hamilton has announced his candidacy to run for Parker County judge.
Hamilton, the father of four, is a combat veteran of three wars with the U.S. military and has been a business owner of Presage Solutions for 20 years. He has been involved in the Brock community for more than 40 years.
“I have been fortunate to have traveled all over the world with the United States Marine Corps, the United States Air Force and with my company Presage Solutions; this has resulted in a lot of real-life experiences that has led me to this point,” Hamilton said. “As the mayor of Brock, I want to step up and serve all of the citizens of Parker County where I have generational family roots. I want to make sure that the county where I was born, where I grew up and went to high school, and where I am raising my children, is the community that gives all people the opportunity to dream big, the proper infrastructure and governmental support for the development and operation of successful businesses, where the different governmental entities truly work together again, where all people are heard and respected, and where families can grow and gather safely for generations to come. I will listen, respond and be accountable – our county deserves that.”
Hamilton said his campaign theme will be, "This Is What Leadership Looks Like."
Hamilton graduated from Brock High School in 1978 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1980, following a family tradition of military service. During his time with the United States Marine Corps and Air Force, he was active in combat operations during the United States invasion of Grenada (Operation Urgent Fury), the United States participation in the Multinational Force operations in Beirut, Lebanon and the US-led coalition in Operation Desert Storm in the Middle East (Iraq and Kuwait).
Hamilton said his military career refined his already strong sense of service, leadership and ethics, three qualities he brings to every endeavor he undertakes.
Upon his honorable discharge from the United States Marine Corps, he began a 12-year enlistment in the United States Air Force Reserves and eventually assumed oversight of the IT infrastructure for a nationwide pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rochester, New York.
When his military service ended, Hamilton returned to Texas in 2020 and started Presage Solutions,which provides technology, support, outsourcing and strategy to small and mid-size businesses with respect to cloud planning and deployment, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, network and server administration, PC support, application development and VOIP solutions.
Hamilton, 60, is an active father of and devoted husband of Colleen, an honors finance graduate of Notre Dame and an MBA graduate of the University of Miami. Their children attend Brock schools and their family attends Christ Chapel.
