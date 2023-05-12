BROCK — It was about a year ago when Brock teen Ike Hudson told his 14-under coach his throwing arm hurt.
Ike Hudson wasn’t whining. The pitcher and infielder was noticing the onset of leukemia.
On Wednesday, Ike Hudson’s team gathered round him as Coach Rusty Booth and Brock Youth Sports Association President J.J. Jansen surprised Chance and Mamie’s 14-year-old with the Fighting Hard Award.
“He’s just been going through these treatments like a champ,” his father said, summing up Ike’s approach to regular visits to Cook Children’s Medical Center — which now are down to monthly trips. “’I have to do this, and let’s do it.’”
Mamie Hudson provided a similar diagnosis.
“You don’t know how your kid is going to handle something until there’s not an option,” she said. “And he’s so strong, he’s so tough. He doesn’t complain. I feel like his attitude is, ‘I’m just going to get this done, we’re going to get this done and we’re moving on.’”
The parents on Thursday were trying to read just how Wednesday’s team recognition impacted their son.
“I think what the award meant to Ike was some of his closest friends and the coach just acknowledged what he’s been through and how hard he works to be on the team and win games,” his mother said. “I think it sunk in.”
