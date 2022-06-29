Brock ISD announced the upcoming resignation of Superintendent Ron Holmgreen Tuesday during a special board meeting.
Holmgreen has accepted an administrative position with Weatherford ISD as executive director of student services. His resignation is effective July 10.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead Brock ISD over the past year,” Holmgreen said. “Brock ISD is a fantastic school district which has tremendous students, families, teachers, and administrators. Thank you for the opportunity to lead this great district and to work alongside so many talented individuals.”
Current BISD Assistant Superintendent Dee Ann Mills will serve as interim superintendent until a replacement is found.
“Mrs. Mills has over 30 years of experience serving Brock ISD and we have complete confidence in her abilities to serve as our Interim Superintendent,” said Bill Cooper, board president. “We wish Mr. Holmgreen the very best and appreciate his service to our district.”
Brock ISD trustees are currently working on creating a timeline and process to select a new superintendent.
Holmgreen is one of two new administrators hired recently by WISD.
“I am very pleased that Ron Holmgreen will be joining the Roo Nation,” said WISD Superintendent Dr. Beau Rees. “Ron brings with him extensive experience in classroom, campus leadership and district leadership roles. He has a passion for serving students that I’m certain will make a difference in the Weatherford community.”
WISD Monday also announced the hiring of Jason Dunkelberger as the director of transportation.
