For the Peaster ISD community, the district’s agriculture mechanics program, which empowers teens to build trailers and such, is something special.
Agriculture and mechanical classes and livestock competition is widespread among Parker County school districts, but according to PISD Communications Director Paul Casey, no school in the county has an ag mechanics program quite like Peaster’s. What sets Peaster ISD Agriculture Mechanics apart from the rest is the dedication and competitive nature of the program’s leader and ag teacher Brent Wicker.
“Everybody looks to Brent Wicker. He is the godfather in ag mechanics in the county and maybe even one of the godfathers in the state,” Casey said. “He’s one of the best. Nobody competes like he does. They might build some things in their shop for their community, but Mr. Wicker also brings the competition part of it. He loves that.”
Wicker’s competitive spirit reaches his students who learn to be competitive in life, in jobs and in ag mechanics, Casey said.
“It’s something that I really believe in and the value that the kids get out of it with the hands-on experience and actually building things with their hands and learning how to talk to strangers about it in a professional and technical manner,” Wicker said. “I really enjoy it because it’s so gratifying to see kids when they get done building something, the look of satisfaction on their face and the pride that they take in it.”
Wicker started in Peaster in 2002, and about two years later, students showed their first competitive project. Similar to showing livestock at shows, students present their projects and talk about how it was made.
Over the years, PISD’s ag mechanics team has won reserve champion at the State Fair of Texas at least twice, division champions at Houston and San Antonio and reserve champion for gooseneck trailer in San Antonio, among other accolades.
“We’ve brought home Lord knows how many tens of thousands of dollars worth of prizes and tools and awards over the years,” Wicker said. “It’s been a really good run. We’ve been successful and lucky. What we’re finding out now is it’s getting more competitive than it used to be, a little harder to win.”
However, this showing season was different because major shows in Houston and Austin were canceled in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
“I show pigs, I judge poultry, I give speeches, I’m running for area office and I do ag mechanics and all of that went away just right there,” Peaster High School junior Preston Casey said. “I remember the exact day we were at Houston for the poultry judging contest, and they told us that the show got canceled and that we weren’t going to be showing at ag mech, we’re not going to be showing pigs, and I was like, ‘Wait, are you telling me that I just worked for six months all for nothing?’ Of course, it wasn’t really for nothing; it just felt like it at the time, and it really stung me.”
The ag mechanics team built five projects this year— a shop table, a 10-foot utility trailer, a 14-foot trailer, an 18-foot tilting trailer for the ag mechanics program itself and a telescoping forklift boom, which is an implement that attaches to a forklift. Projects are sponsored either by the program’s activity fund or by people in the community. Wicker said the support from school administration, parents and community is vital to the program.
Projects are scored based on difficulty, quality and the showbook that documents how it was made and the project specs, Wicker said. Blue ribbons are awarded for projects that score 90 points or more and are therefore eligible for placing and awards. Red ribbons indicate that the project either violated the rules or is not eligible. The team got blue ribbons and placed at the Fort Worth Stock Show earlier this year and then placed at San Angelo and San Antonio. The team was looking for a win at the Houston show.
PHS senior Ty Seay said his team had made improvements on their project after San Antonio and hoped to do well in Houston.
“Not ending up being able to go kind of hurt a little bit just from all the time we put into that stuff and then at the last minute, we can’t go,” Seay said. “It is what it is. We can’t really do nothing about it.”
The next opportunity for students to compete is at the Parker County Stock Show, provided that the event doesn’t get canceled, and then the State Fair of Texas after that, Wicker said. For seniors, the county show is the last chance they have to compete in ag mechanics.
At this point, the Parker County Stock Show is still planned for June, though this could change depending on the status of the COVID-19 outbreak.
For some students, ag mechanics can be the one opportunity for a student to be able to represent their school and compete, especially for those students who aren’t involved in sports.
“You do have more of a working-type kid, and they might never have a chance to represent their school — they’re not on a sports team, they’re not doing anything that ever represents school — but they finally get to,” Paul Casey said. “They get to be proud to represent their school and compete for their school and themselves.”
Current students and alumni say that their favorite memories of the ag mechanics program revolve around either working on projects in the shop or going to shows to compete.
PHS alumnus Justin Willmott recalled spending late nights working on ag mechanics projects before shows as his favorite memory of being in the program.
“Those late nights of working hard and hanging out, it was just a lot of fun,” Willmott said. “Brent is the best teacher you could ask for, so he was just as dedicated to getting your projects finished. He had a lot of pride in it, and we put a lot of time and effort in it, and it was something that we were very proud of. It was a good time, just work and mess around, and try and finish everything. The environment was always very fun and like it was just good. It was like going to work and having the best people there, and you know that you’re going to succeed.”
Garrett Dodd, who participated in PHS’s ag mechanics program in 2014-15, indicated that building trailers in the shop was his favorite part of school.
“Whenever I got to build those trailers and stuff, I really enjoyed going to school because I had something to do,” Dodd said. “I don’t find a whole lot of purpose in filling out worksheets and stuff for all the other classes, but I found a lot of purpose and a lot of passion in doing that stuff with Mr. Wicker, building those trailers and having to use my brain in a way that I wanted to use it, not like a lot of other classes being forced to use it.”
Students said they learned life skills in addition to the technical skills gleaned from ag mechanics that can eventually lead to jobs in engineering and construction. Martin Alexander, who graduated high school in 2013, said the Peaster Ag Mechanics program taught him about hard work and dedication.
“From the community side, I just watched the way the community appreciates that program that we instill in our students the skills and the ability to work, the ability to build something with craftsmanship and pride,” Paul Casey said. “Peaster has always been a hard working community and a lot of just really hard working folks, and that is just an extension of our community in our students and in our young people, that they aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty to produce something that they can be proud of and eventually maybe make a living.”
Some alumni mentioned that they still keep in touch with Wicker and praised his teaching skills.
“We’re there working and going for that program, you build relationships, you build friendships with them, friendships with your teacher and then the other friends and students that you worked on those projects with,” Alexander said. “You spend a lot of time working on those and learning. We spent a lot of days at that school between our two-hour class and then after school hours and early mornings.”
As for the program’s future, Seay said the “sky is the limit.”
“Mr. Wicker teaching that class, he’s— in my opinion and of course, I’m biased— probably the best ag teacher in the world,” Seay said. “I’d like to see them just keep improving and never settle or never be satisfied.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.