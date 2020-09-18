Bull rider Rowdy Lee Swanson passed away Sept. 17 following injuries sustained that night while competing at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Rodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas. Swanson, an Oklahoma native, was 20.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson at the ProRodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said. “The hearts of the entire rodeo community go out to Rowdy’s family in this tragic time. We will continue to keep Rowdy and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”
Swanson was bucked off while riding Rafter G Rodeo’s Gritty.
Swanson is a PRCA permit holder who is from Duncan, Oklahoma. He was studying animal sciences at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
Palo Pinto County Livestock Association posted the following on its Facebook page Sept. 18:
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson following injuries sustained at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Pro Rodeo,” said PPCLA Rodeo Chairman Scott Fenner. “The entire rodeo committee and our rodeo family extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Rowdy’s mother Venessa, his brother Roper, and his entire family.”
