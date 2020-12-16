U.S. Marshals Tuesday were able to take a suspect into custody following a homicide investigation by Fort Worth police this week.
Multiple media outlets reported the arrest of 44-year-old Lamont Cousins as the arrested party.
A motive has not yet been made public.
On Monday, officers responded to the shooting death of a woman inside a building along Benbrook Highway. On Tuesday, two additional victims from the case were located in an abandoned building in Palo Pinto County, according to a press release from FWPD.
The suspect was reportedly being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a $1 million bond.
This story will be updated as more details are made available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.