U.S. Marshals Tuesday were able to take a suspect into custody following a homicide investigation by Fort Worth police this week.

Multiple media outlets reported the arrest of 44-year-old Lamont Cousins as the arrested party.

A motive has not yet been made public.

On Monday, officers responded to the shooting death of a woman inside a building along Benbrook Highway. On Tuesday, two additional victims from the case were located in an abandoned building in Palo Pinto County, according to a press release from FWPD.

The suspect was reportedly being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a $1 million bond.

This story will be updated as more details are made available.

