WEATHERFORD – The word rodeo conjures up thoughts of bucking horses and cowboys and competition raised on ranches throughout the West.
It’s somewhat Americana, but in this part of the world, rodeo is more than a piece of history. Many Texans live that history, their present intermingled with the past, whether they’re on the range in the western part of the state or at a stable near the Metroplex.
Rodeo is Texas. Texas is rodeo. The fascination continues to thrive at events like the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Frontier Days and PRCA Rodeo, set for 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7-Saturday, June 10, at the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Arena in Weatherford; that also includes the Xtreme Bulls competition at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.
“We’re pretty proud of the kind of rodeo we have here in Weatherford,” said Travis Faulkner, chairman of the posse’s rodeo committee.
They have plenty of reasons for their glory. Texans are mighty proud of much of their heritage, but rodeo is something special around here. This is more than barbecue and the Six Flags. Rodeo is a tip of the hat to ranching in the sagebrush, to the men who formed this land and who fought for it. Rodeo is a nod of appreciation to the Texas Rangers, the lawmen who tamed the West and who still uphold the principals.
Even more, it’s the perfect combination of family fun that’s sprinkled in with world-class competition, and it’s why the posse’s rodeo committee is so committed to its partnership with livestock contractor Pete Carr Pro Rodeo. The company, based in Dallas, is in its 11th year of producing the Weatherford rodeo, and the excellence has shone through each year.
“Our relationship with Pete is really good,” Faulkner said. “He came to us several years ago, and we’ve had a lot of fun with him and with the people he brings to work our rodeo. He’s so easy to work with, and all of his people are very professional.
“If you have a rodeo like us, you have to have someone like Pete to bring his team in to produce it. These guys come in, and they know where to go. They know all of our setup, and they can get right to work without us having to direct them. They are part of our team, too.”
Carr is well known in rodeo. He’s had one of the biggest and best herds of bucking animals for years, and he continues to expand upon that. At the 2022 National Finals Rodeo, 26 Carr animals were selected to perform; that’s more than any other stock contractor in the PRCA. In addition, Carr has continued to invest in his herd to not only increase numbers but also the quality of the animal athletes.
“Pete’s always been great for us, because he’s already got some of the best animals in rodeo,” Faulkner said. “He understands that, but he’s willing to bring in animals from other stock contractors in order to make sure we have the best horses and bulls we can get. That helps us draw the top cowboys and helps us put on a great rodeo.
“Pete’s never been afraid to spend money on good animals, and it makes our jobs a whole lot easier when he runs in here with the best herd going down the road.”
It takes a great deal of work and tremendous pride, but the Weatherford rodeo and the Carr crew have teamed together to make one of the best rodeos Texas has year after year.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at pcsp.net.
