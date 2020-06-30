After more than 17 years of service to Parker County Center of Hope, CEO Paula Robinson has announced her plans to retire by the end of the year. She will continue to support the center's important work in the community by joining the board of directors after a new CEO is named by the board.
"I cannot imagine who I would be if not for my years at Center of Hope. What I have seen God do and how He has provided for the growth of this ministry is truly amazing. The staff, volunteers and participants have become an extended family to me. We are in such a good place and I am excited about what God has in store for the Center. Over the past year we have accomplished a number of important goals. I look forward to working with the board during this transition period to continue the vision," Robinson shared with staff at a meeting this week.
Robinson began as a volunteer working with The Provision Center in 2002, then in 2003 was hired as co-director with Glenda Garrison. Later that year, the organization changed its name to Parker County Center of Hope and moved to a new location on Palo Pinto Street.
"Paula has faithfully devoted her time, talent and heart to Center of Hope for the past 17 years," Board Chair Kimberly Gavaletz said. "God has truly blessed the Center through her leadership as CEO. It has been an honor to witness the thousands of people served and the lives changed through the Center's staff, volunteers and donors. The board is grateful to have a leader like Paula who has served with such dedication.
"Her servant leadership is a model for us all."
The mission of Center of Hope has evolved from just providing basic help to equipping and empowering people through multiple education and job training classes. In June 2014, The Hope Chest, resale shop was added to provide paid internships for individuals from the Jobs for Life program.
In January of this year, the Center relocated to 1318 Clear Lake Road, where all programs and the resale shop now operate. The new facility encompasses more than 28,000 square feet on five acres of land and includes expanded classroom space, training rooms, a larger kitchen and dining room and a community meeting room.
Over the course of the next few weeks, the board of directors will establish a Transition Task Force to conduct a search for the new CEO.
