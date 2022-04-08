WEATHERFORD – Chief Lance Arnold has been promoted to an assistant city manager for the city of Weatherford, effective immediately. Arnold has served five years in the organization, joining as the police chief before undertaking an additional role as the director of public safety. He will continue to serve both roles with the promotion and become the third assistant city manager for a growing city of Weatherford.
“Chief Arnold has made a big impact for our community and spearheaded many new capital projects, such as the $23 million public safety building that is currently under construction,” said City Manager James Hotopp. “This position change is really a testament to his dedication to the City of Weatherford and acknowledges his proven record of building trust, legitimacy, and respect with city leadership, staff, and community leaders.”
In May 2021 Arnold completed the New and Emerging City Managers Roundtable by the North Central Texas Council of Governments. The program educates municipal leaders on topics such as utility rate management, financial reporting, debt management and information technology. He is also a student in the Doctor of Education in Organizational Leadership program at Abilene Christian University with a 2024 anticipated completion date.
“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to continue to serve our amazing community in a greater capacity,” said Arnold. “Our team of dedicated and talented employees across the city are among the best I have ever worked alongside. It is an honor to support their efforts to help build a strong community.”
During his tenure, Arnold has accepted additional responsibilities for the city of Weatherford based on his years of expertise dealing with emergency management. He led the city’s response and recovery efforts during the pandemic, provided guidance during Winter Storm Uri and serves as a consultant to numerous communities in the Dallas/Fort Worth area while representing Weatherford.
“In today’s uncertain and volatile world, an integrated public safety response involves much more than the police or fire departments,” he said. “Our city leaders are forward-looking in how we address this fundamental need and I look forward to working more closely with them.”
