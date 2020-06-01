With uncertainty surrounding many events in the area amid the COVID-19 pandemic, cities have released preliminary information about what their Independence Day events will look like this year.
The city of Weatherford’s Spark in the Park will be turned into a drive-in fireworks show; however, the annual live concert will not be taking place this Fourth of July.
“We will have a drive-in fireworks show that will be the largest show we have ever had, which includes an all new three-times larger grand finale. Residents will have the opportunity to park and view the fireworks at our parking lots at Heritage Park. We will also be closing Jack Borden so we can allow cars to park along that road. We will have staff-guided parking attendants at each lot and Jack Borden,” Weatherford’s Assistant Director of Parks, Recreation and Special Events Jaycob Kirkpatrick said. “Even during this COVID pandemic, we wanted to still be able to provide what we could to the community. With our COVID-19 limitations we feel that this is a great opportunity for the community to get out and feel safe while celebrating Independence Day. We all need something to celebrate right now and if we can bring any joy to people we will.”
A map of the grounds as well as specific details about Spark in the Park will be released Friday, Kirkpatrick said. Additional information can be found by visiting the Weatherford Parks, Recreation and Special Events Facebook page and the website at www.weatherfordparks.com.
The city of Hudson Oaks’ annual Boomin’ 4th is set to be live streamed this year from 6-10 p.m. and will kick off with a concert by Aaron Copeland and Wynn Williams followed by the fireworks show from a central location sponsored by SouthWest Ford.
“We’re so excited to be able to put on Boomin’ 4th this year. It will be quite different than what people are used to, but we certainly want to abide by the restrictions on mass gatherings established by our state government,” Hudson Oaks Mayor Marc Povero said. “This pandemic has shown us how fragile our freedom and liberty can be. While public safety is our main concern, we truly need this July 4th event to thank God for the freedoms that we so often take for granted.”
The city has also partnered once again with 92.1 Hank FM for choreographed music during the fireworks show.
Boomin’ 4th will be available to live stream via TV, tablet or phone, and the link will be published in the near future.
The city of Hudson Oaks will release additional information, including optional viewing locations and start times, at boomin4th.com. The city will also post updates to its Facebook page as well as an event page that was created this week.
Mineral Wells will celebrate Independence Day with its annual fireworks show, and the city is encouraging to watch from afar.
“At this time, the decision has been made to proceed with the fireworks display but with no organized gathering of people,” Mineral Wells City Manager Randy Criswell said. “Watching is encouraged from homes or parking lots, with viewers to remain in their cars and use good social distancing practices.”
Criswell said things continue to be fluid at this time and event details could change.
