Citizens National Bank is a $1,000 Sponsor for the The Friends of the Weatherford Public Library annual Spring Luncheon.
Parker County Hospital District has also been announced as a $1,000 sponsor of the luncheon.
The event will be held May 5, 2023 at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and are available by contacting Kathy Ott, president, at kathy_2r@hotmail.com.
Featured speaker will be Vicki Hitzges.
