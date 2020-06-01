Mayor Betsy Price declared a state of emergency and an 8 p.m. curfew in the interest of public health and safety. The nighttime curfew is established for all of Fort Worth, including public places and streets, beginning June 1. The nightly curfew will begin at 8 p.m. and will end at 6 a.m. the following morning.
“First, I want to acknowledge the injustice and tragic death of George Floyd and the mourning we are experiencing as a community and nation. I also want to commend those individuals who have assembled over the past couple of days to peacefully exercise their first amendment rights,” said Mayor Betsy Price. “It is important that we remain respectful of each other and our community. Unfortunately, there were individuals who displayed blatant disregard for the welfare of others – which is why we are enacting an 8 p.m. curfew.”
During the hours of curfew, travel on public streets or in any public place is prohibited. However, first responders and news media personnel are exempt. People traveling to and from work or school or seeking medical attention are also exempt.
Violating the curfew is a misdemeanor offense punishable by a fine up to $500.
The declaration of emergency is in place for up to 72 hours unless it is continued by the Fort Worth City Council.
The City Council’s Tuesday, June 2 meeting is rescheduled for Thursday, June 4 at 3 p.m. to accommodate the curfew and allow for residents to speak before Council. Residents can register to speak online or by phone during the resident comment portion of the meeting. Due to COVID-19 and the public health precautions in place, residents are encouraged to participate virtually for public comment. The City Council work session will still take place Tuesday, June 2 at 3 p.m. For questions about the declaration and curfew, residents and businesses can call 817-392-8478.
