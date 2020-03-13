The city of Weatherford, beginning Monday, will be postponing all city public events following President Donald Trump's declaring a national state of emergency over COVID-19.
Per a release from the city:
"After learning that President Trump has declared a national state of emergency and following many conversations with community leaders about the impact of the COVID-19 we will be postponing all city public events beginning Monday, March 16 at midnight.
"We have weighted many options, concerns, and statistics before making any decisions. At this time our city will remain open and continue to provide critical services to our residents.
We are aware of the closings of businesses and schools in our surrounding area.
"We will monitor this continually evolving situation and will be in contact with employees and residents throughout this closure. Please regularly check our website and social media accounts for updates on the situation. We highly recommend that families follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for households.
"As we make decisions, the health and safety of our staff and community will be our top priority."
