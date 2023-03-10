WEATHERFORD — Officials said more than 250 buildings sustained damage after severe weather hit the area last week.
The weather — officially determined by the National Weather Service to be straight line winds — was originally reported as a tornado after observations and reports of a funnel cloud in Weatherford.
Michael Baldwin, who now serves as the emergency management coordinator for the city of Weatherford, said Weatherford had 253 buildings, both residential and commercial, that were damaged. All but one — Weatherford Collision Center off Fort Worth Highway, which had its entire roof blown off — were considered minor.
Workers and insurance adjusters were at the body repair shop Friday morning, where braces had been put up to keep a wall on the business’s second floor from leaning.
Manager Seth Sanchez said workers were in the shop when the storm hit, but that they didn’t really hear anything.
“And then we look up, and the entire roof is gone,” he said.
No injuries were reported and Sanchez said the top floor served as a living quarter and storage for parts.
Customer cars parked in front of the business were undamaged, but Sanchez said his vehicle — which was parked in back of the building — was totaled by the roof. The shop owner’s car, parked in the same area, was also damaged.
Weatherford Police Chief Lance Arnold said he was at city hall when the weather hit.
“I could see it coming, whatever it was, down Palo Pinto,” he said. “We saw signs at the time that seemed like rotation, and we were getting citizen reports of a funnel cloud.”
Baldwin said a photo taken near the National Guard Armory in Weatherford was legitimate, showing a funnel cloud in the sky.
“There’s also videos on YouTube, Facebook where you can see small spin-ups, but nothing necessarily formed,” he said. “But you can see debris in videos rotating in a circular fashion.
“We never had any trained spotters or personnel identify any actual tornadoes on the ground.”
National Weather Service Meteorologist Steve Fano said he was aware of an altered photo that made the rounds on websites and social media the night of the storm showing a purported tornado over the sky of the Parker County square.
“This happens all the time with Photoshop and social media,” he said. “That’s why our [warning coordination meteorologist] keeps in close contact with the emergency managers. That’s really the only way we don’t go on wild goose chases after every storm event.”
Fano said Parker County was one of about 46 other counties which had damage from the winds.
“Any time we have a line of storms move through, whether they be tornadic or straight line winds, we oftentimes will send out a team to assess the damage if we get reports of significant damage. The emergency manager determines whether we need to go out and do a further investigation and give it an EF rating,” he said, noting a team was not sent out to Parker County. “This event was a little bit different. We had so many places that had straight line wind gusts reported that we really didn’t send out a bunch of damage crews.
“The emergency managers sent us the information gathered the day after the event.”
Fano said a team was sent out to Hopkins County, where 19 homes were damaged but no injuries reported.
Baldwin said several apartment complexes were also hit causing about a dozen families to be displaced. Shelter was provided for them through American Red Cross.
In total, the Weatherford officials’ damage assessment reported 450 damage points, including trees and power lines.
“From what I’ve heard, it seems Weatherford took the brunt of it,” the emergency management coordinator said. “The Millsap Fire Station had significant roof damage — we heard about that right before the storm hit here, so we knew it was serious.”
Straight line wind gusts ranging from 50 to 80 miles per hour were reported across North Texas, Fano said, with the Mineral Wells Airport recording winds of more than 70 mph.
“Straight line winds will do just as much damage, if not more, than a tornado,” he said. “An EF1 tornado is 86-100 mph and you’re looking at 65-85 for an EF0.”
As for what storms spotters look for in considering whether or not it is a tornado, the main key is circulation on the ground.
“There are funnel cloud reports, but that does not make it a tornado,” Fano said, adding that the NWS is the only agency that can issue warnings for severe thunderstorms or tornadoes, and officially confirm them.
Baldwin said the damage reports are sent to the state, where the information must meet a certain financial threshold in order to be eligible for state and federal financial assistance.
“I don’t think we’re going to be anywhere near that,” he said, adding those with insurance may be able to file a claim through their insurance company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.