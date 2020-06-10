City reveals next phase in street rehabs

Weatherford’s Director of Public Works Manny Palacios said the city has completed the Church Street and Elm Street project, the intersection area next to Shep’s Scoreboard, and revealed the next phase in the downtown street rehabilitation projects.
“When we started this project the roads were in poor condition. We jumped into this project and rehabbed all the utilities and put them underground. The main thing, the whole purpose, was to make it aesthetically pleasing, pedestrian friendly, ADA compliant, add sidewalks and increase parking,” Palacios said. “Of course we added more lighting at nighttime, added stamped concrete at the intersections and did everything we could to make it more aesthetic and [improve] the quality.”
The next phase will be the northeast quadrant of downtown Weatherford — Austin Street, Trinity Avenue and Elm Street.
“The roads are in pretty poor shape and we need to rehab them, and there are a lot of utilities that need to be rehabbed, so that’s one of the main purposes we’re moving on that side. It’s very similar to Church and Elm — we have bulb-outs (curb extensions), we have a one-way on Trinity Avenue going westbound towards the square and then Austin Avenue, one-way going northbound towards Spring Street,” Palacios said. “Elm Street will be a continuous two-way north and south and the main purpose of the one-way is to accommodate the parallel and angled parking, but also for traffic flow. If someone is searching for a parking spot, we don’t want them being stuck somewhere so we want to make sure they continue westbound on Trinity, continue northbound on Austin Street, so it’s kind of clockwise to Spring and back to Elm — similar to the square parking, which is clockwise as well.”
The city will add as much parallel parking as possible along with stamped concrete curb extensions and move all utilities underground to reduce visual clutter.
“It’s going to be a magnificent difference for that quadrant of downtown,” Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall said. “If you drive by the Church and Elm area in the evenings or at lunch, all the angled parking spots are full and it’s driving business downtown. We’re getting return on that investment and we will do the same thing in this quadrant too. We’re real appreciative of [public works] vision and ability to do this.”
Palacios said he will be working to inform businesses in the project area of the timeline for construction.
“I’m working with Debra Wakeland, our downtown coordinator, to start visiting with the businesses personally and kind of show them the plan and give them a ‘where’ or what’s going to happen because, as you know, when construction starts, that’s when the complaints start coming in,” Palacio said. “We’re going to give them a heads up on our timeline and a promise that if we tear up anything on their side, we’ll fix it back the way it was and continue on.”
Public works hopes to kick off the project next month working through the survey and design, and coordination meetings with the utility departments to get the utilities in the ground by the end of July and then in August start the street improvements. Palacios said they hope to have the project complete in December 2021.
“Once we get through the planning and design process for this, we’ll go ahead and start the planning and design process for that next design phase, so there will be additional after this as we work our way systematically through downtown so we don’t have a lag in the design process — we can just move from one to the next,” Weatherford City Manager James Hotopp said.
The Weatherford city council commended Palacios and his team for their hard work in completing road improvement projects.
“Our street department gets a beating because honestly, if you’re not paving what’s in front of my house, do I know what you’re doing? The answer is no. If my street’s bad it doesn’t matter what everybody else’s is. But looking back at the report at the end of the year and seeing the number of miles of streets that we rehab every year, neighborhoods are changing because of these projects,” Place 4 Councilmember Kevin Cleveland said. “It’s changing the overall appearance and you can drive down these streets now and see individuals who own homes putting time into their yards, repainting, having a sense of pride. I’m very appreciative of what you guys do and you deserve some praise.”
Weatherford Mayor Pro Tem Heidi Wilder added, “It’s also commendable on how well our staff and our departments work together because having those utilities underground is amazing. It’s beautiful and it’s a real credit to all of our staff and we’re so thankful to have you here to really make our downtown beautiful.”
