WEATHERFORD — The debate between leasing and purchasing led to a lengthy conversation with Weatherford council members and city officials Tuesday.
Weatherford Police Chief Lance Arnold said the department has faced numerous challenges when it comes to replacing its auto fleet as a result of rigid procurement processes, delays in production and rising costs of vehicles and upfitting equipment.
As an example, Arnold pointed to council’s approval in May of last year for six Chevrolet Tahoes.
“That just secured our place in line for a bill that wouldn’t really occur until September of this year,” he said. “And even with that, we know of cases where numbers were cut short.
“There’s no guarantee that we’ll get the six Tahoes, no guarantee that we can do anything to affect our aging fleet.”
In the last five years, the WPD has been able to replace about 40 percent of its 62 vehicles. The Tahoes would bring that number up to about 50 percent.
“Even over five years, replacing half of your fleet becomes problematic,” Arnold said, noting the department still has several vehicles pending repairs of $13,000 to $16,000, and older vehicles with more than 100,000 miles that would not be worth the cost to repair them.
As a result, the chief suggested council look at approving an agreement with D&M Leasing for a five-year lease of 15 upfitted 2023 Dodge Chargers at an amount of $265,000 per year.
The agreement “would allow us to start replacing our vehicles, and the 15 would all go into patrol,” Arnold said. “Twenty-eight are current patrol vehicles with an average age of six years, and 17 have over 75,000 miles.”
The open-end lease agreement would be a “pilot program” and, if continued, would allow the department to replace 12 vehicles throughout the entire fleet over a five-year process.
City Manager James Hotopp noted those 15 vehicles are on the lot and available now.
To a question from council member Zach Smith, Arnold said there would not be any repercussions if council chose to cancel last year’s purchase order of the Tahoes.
“The demand is so high that they will have zero problems with them getting rid of the vehicles,” he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Heidi Wilder expressed her disdain for leasing programs, and noted the fire department had attempted to do something similar with equipment in 2012, calling it a “very bad experience.”
“I understand that we need to do [this] now, but I’m concerned,” she said. “I’ve not found that leasing gives you the same cost benefit.”
Arnold noted a 10-percent finance charge on buying vs. leasing, adding that D&M manages a fleet maintenance program at $6.95 per vehicle per month, and also keeps track of all the maintenance on every vehicle.
Council member Kevin Cleveland recalled when the department began moving away from Chargers and using Tahoes because of maintenance issues and convenience for officers to work out of.
“But I would rather an officer in a Charger than a vehicle that didn’t show up on scene,” he said. “If we don’t have vehicles and reliable transportation, it really doesn’t do a lot of good to have a wish list.”
Cleveland’s biggest concern, he said, was the disallowance for any “tightening of the belt” in the future when on a leasing program.
“I think we have to make our best move forward ... and securing the things we can secure,” Arnold said. “We’ve also looked at pickups that are becoming available, but they haven’t been out long enough to really evaluate them.
“Ford and Chevy told us this year they’re taking orders now for a build that will occur 18 months from now.”
The chief noted that the lease agreement includes a non-appropriations clause, and the city would have the ability to purchase the vehicles outright, or turn them back in.
Mayor Paul Paschall asked if they would have the ability to resell the units should the six Tahoes become available sooner than expected.
“It would not put a strain on us because of prudent financial policies,” Hotopp said. “I think we’ve got the capital to invest in those.
“As part of the overall budget process, that’s something we would consider moving forward.”
Council approved the lease for the 15 Chargers, without cancelling the Tahoe purchase order, 3-1, with Wilder voting against.
The council Tuesday also approved several board appointments, including:
• April Leppla, Luke Williams, Terry Hughes and Doug Jefferson to the Weatherford Housing Authority Board.
• Zack Smith to the Economic Development Board, liaison to the Building and Standards Board and Zoning Board of Adjustments.
