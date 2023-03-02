WEATHERFORD- Cities crews were working to restore power after roughly 10,000 households and businesses lost electricity after severe storms Thursday.
The city of Weatherford reported more than half of its electric customers were without power, but noted priority would be given to critical care units such as nursing homes and medical facilities.
" We will continue to provide updates as quickly as possible, but we do not have an estimation on when power will be restored to residents and businesses without power," according to a press release sent out Thursday evening. "We understand the frustrations of being without power and we are working as quickly as possible."
