WEATHERFORD — A temporary ban prohibiting the discharge of fireworks in Parker County is set to expire at midnight Thursday.
Under a local declaration of disaster signed by Parker County Judge Pat Deen Tuesday, the county exercised its right to ban fireworks for a 60-hour window, pending action by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Deen's office sent a letter and request to Abbott to extend the declaration and prohibition of discharging fireworks until July 5.
As of Thursday morning, the county had not received a response from Abbott.
"We understand and respect his situation, but we need to know something," Deen said Thursday morning. "Unfortunately, the way it's set up, we don't have the ability to make decisions to fully protect us in the way we need to be. We'll do everything we can, but without his approval, it's very limited."
A message left for Abbott's office had not yet been returned.
The Parker County order does not prohibit the sale of fireworks, only the discharge, and also does not impact the local public fireworks shows in Weatherford and Hudson Oaks.
Deen said he had also reached out to State Rep. Phil King's office.
"We hope [the extension] gets approved because the conditions here and where they're headed ... all it takes is the wind and a spark, and we're in trouble," he said, adding it is his intent to resign and implement another 60-hour ban if the current one is not granted the extension.
Commissioners are expected to meet Friday at 9 a.m. to discuss/take action on the declaration and fireworks ban.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
