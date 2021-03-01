Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler died Saturday, at the age 82, surrounded by family and his wife, Gail Fowler, according to a release from the sheriff’s department over the weekend.
Parker County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Deputy Danie Huffman said the passing of Fowler is a great loss for the department and community.
“Each of his employees has stories of how he impacted our individual lives, earning our deepest respect. There are no words to sum up what he taught us or how much he genuinely cared for us,” she said. “He imprinted our hearts and our lives with his character and integrity. He will be forever missed.
“We ask our community to keep his family and our department in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
Parker County Judge Pat Deen said his priority right now is to focus his thoughts and prayers on Fowler’s family and those who knew him.
“It’s been a privilege in serving with him,” Deen said. “When I came in as county judge, we quickly gelled in working well together and have been able to do what I feel is a lot of good things.
“We never always agreed but we agreed way more times than we didn’t, and we formed a very good connection.”
Precinct 2 Commissioner Craig Peacock said one his aunts attended the same school as Fowler, with their relationship going back many years.
“I’ve known him a long time and he was a great guy, easy to work with,” Peacock said. “He’s done an excellent job as the county sheriff.”
County Attorney John Forrest said he worked with Fowler for 21 years, but has known him for 30.
“He was a big influence in my life, a very honorable guy, a very loyal friend and he never held friendship out of convenience — if he was your friend, he was your friend,” Forrest said. “It is a huge loss to Parker County and a huge loss to all of his friends and family. He’s always been an amazing man and just an amazing person. We lost a legend for sure.”
Fowler was born June 5, 1938, to Mary Naomi Evans, in Weatherford. He married Gail Williams-Fowler on June 23, 1990.
Fowler served in the United States Navy working on jet aircraft aboard the aircraft carrier, the USS Intrepid, for four years and received an honorable discharge, according to the sheriff’s office.
Parker County Clerk Lila Deakle, a fellow U.S. Navy veteran, worked with Fowler for the last three years and expressed her condolences on his passing.
“Fair Winds and Following Seas,” she said. “RIP Shipmate, we have the watch.”
In 1963, Fowler began a lifelong career in law enforcement, serving with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Weatherford Police Department, the United States Marshals Service, the Parker County District Attorney’s Office, and was elected Parker County Sheriff in 2004, where he served until his untimely death.
“Larry truly possessed a servant’s heart by dedicating his energy to numerous local charities and organizations, receiving several awards and recognitions for his service,” according to the release. “He believed the strength of our community lies within the heart of its volunteers, and he practiced what he preached. He made certain his children and his employees followed suit, paving the way by example.
“His word was his oath, which reflected his ethic – tough yet compassionate.”
Fowler assumed the role of sheriff in January 2005. Since that time, he and his agency were recognized for many of their efforts throughout the years.
In March 2007, Sen. Craig Estes recognized the cooperative effort between the city of Weatherford and the county for their effort to increase the safety of residents through the creation of the special crimes unit in 2005, which closed the gap in law enforcement created by the disbanding of a multi-county crime task force in 2005.
The collaborate effort earned them the 2006 City-County Cooperation Award from the Texas Municipal League and the Texas Association of Counties.
Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley was elected to his seat in 2008, and began working with Fowler in 2009.
“He’s just a really great man and I’ve learned a lot from him over the last 12 years,” Conley said. “He helped me (with advice) when I first became commissioner and he’s just a really great guy. Parker County is going to miss a really good guy.
“From what I know of sheriffs, he’s one of the best in Texas, if not the best.”
In August of 2010, Fowler was awarded the 2010 Texas Peacemaker Award by the Sheriff’s Association of Texas, for exemplifying the requirements “of public service, an extraordinary dedication to the public good and community which they have served and whose approach to law enforcement has been not only to maintain order, but bring justice. In support of the common good, the recipient must have endeavored to bring out the best in people, to recognize the dignity of others, to serve as role model and mentor for the younger generation of law enforcement officers, to go beyond being a lawman, and to unite as well as protect.”
Since being elected into office in January of 2013, Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said his work and friendship are the highlights of his time as a commissioner.
“Rather than demanding that he have this or needed this or needed that, he worked with commissioners court and his statement to us was, ‘I will take what you are able to give me and provide the best law enforcement that we can with that money.’ While others were critical of the work that he has done regarding items like response times and number of deputies that were available for patrol, I appreciated the fact that our sheriff recognized the limitations of county government and did the best job that he would with resources that were allocated to him.”
Walden also described Fowler as a friend and mentor, and someone he could seek counsel from on issues related to county government and Precinct 3.
“He was an outstanding elected official and an outstanding sheriff.”
In March 2015, the Humane Society of the United States selected Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler as a recipient of the 2014 Humane Law Enforcement Award for his continuing efforts to pursue animal cruelty cases.
The HSUS recognized Fowler after a 2010 cockfighting ring was disbanded, resulting in the seizure of 118 birds and nearly 200 arrests. In 2014, Sheriff Fowler oversaw an animal cruelty investigation, where a mother dog had been shot and her newborn puppies abandoned on the side of the road. Within 72 hours, the case resulted in an animal cruelty arrest stemming from the investigation.
The Parker County Sheriff’s Office was named Agency of the Year in November 2017, for professionalism and outstanding dedication to 9-1-1 service. The award was given by North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), for the Regional 9-1-1 Program. The sheriff’s office was the 2017 top pick of all qualifying state agencies.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan has worked for the county for 37 years, and said he immediately noticed a positive change when Fowler took office as sheriff.
“I don’t want to put anybody else down, but Larry Fowler made a big improvement when he came in and it was noticeable very quickly,” he said. “The first thing I noticed about Sheriff Fowler was he took pride in his work. Not only did his duties, but as soon as he took office he cleaned up — the jail was dirty, the offices were a little dirty and ragged, there were brush piles and dirt and rock piles, and he immediately started cleaning things up.”
Dugan said he also noticed an improvement in how the sheriff’s office staff interacted with inmates and each other.
“At that time I was going in and picking up trustys to work out at the precinct and I could see how the staff interacted with the inmates and each other, I saw a big improvement in the way they addressed each other,” he said. “Even working with trustys out here all these years I’ve never had a trusty say anything bad about Larry Fowler. When a trusty doesn’t even complain about a sheriff that’s pretty good, I think.
“There’s always that fine line between providing all the services you can, but you have to be conservative with the budget and I think he always left it up to us to fund what we could. I had a lot of respect for him for that.”
Dugan said if he had one thing to say about Fowler it’s that he got respect the old-fashion way.
“He earned it,” Dugan said. “He’s just a man of integrity and I really will miss him.”
Going forward, Deen said it is important to maintain the continuity and leadership of the sheriff’s office.
“We will get through this and then have those discussions, but my focus is continuing that level of service [through the sheriff’s office] that we’ve been providing and that leadership, through [PCSO Chief Deputy] Russ Authier,” he said. “Sheriff Fowler’s leadership will go way beyond in years to come.
“He will have left his mark here that we will enjoy long after he is gone.”
A funeral service has been set for Friday, March 5 at 10 a.m. at North Side Baptist Church in Weatherford, with visitation from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the church.
