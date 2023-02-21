WEATHERFORD — Rick Smith isn’t in a position to tell you what he’ll be doing tomorrow — or if he’ll even be here tomorrow.
The longtime chaplain, teacher and coach suffered heart failure in 2008, which left him using a defibrillator and pacemaker. Eight weeks ago, doctors told him he would likely need a heart transplant as he was no longer responding to medication.
“It’s a very scary situation,” Smith said, both of his condition and the journey just to be approved for a transplant.
Smith came out of retirement late last year to help coach the Weatherford Christian Lions football program. Prior to that, he’d been coaching for some 24 years in football and wrestling.
A longtime addiction to prescription drugs, however, sent Smith down a tragic path after a wreck, with his children in the car, led to the loss of his marriage and visitation rights of his sons.
“I hit rock bottom,” Smith said, emphasizing the name of his outreach ministry, Rock Bottom Outreach, formed in 2008.
That moment was the starting point for an upward climb, and a chance to help others who had reached their rock bottom through his ministry.
It also led to an introduction to his wife, Kimberly. The two were married in August of last year.
“We always knew it could happen,” Oliver-Smith said. “But when we found out in mid-December, it was a shock. But he’s a fighter, and I have total peace that God’s going to bring us through it.”
WCS Head of School Beth Riley has known Smith for years, well before he became a volunteer, spiritual leader and sub for the Lions a couple of years back.
“His passion and his love for the kids is phenomenal,” she said. “He’s a very relational person. He’s spoken at chapel, and he’s got a following — his leadership, compassion and what he offers to the students is just awesome.”
Smith will be the first to tell you his current health predicament isn’t what he wants people to focus on — it’s the support from the students and staff at Weatherford Christian.
Following Chapel, during which Smith spoke about his need for a physical heart as well as everyone’s need for a “spiritual” heart transplant, WCS’s Missions, Nonprofit and Community Engagement class began brainstorming fundraising ideas to help with medical bills.
A planned mechanical bull-riding event, where students could sign up to pay per ride, was postponed due to scheduling conflicts.
It was a nod to Smith’s background as an old bull rider, as are the T-shirts with “Cowboyed Up” and Romans 8:28 that have been become wildly popular as another fundraiser.
“He’s brought lots of light to me and people around me,” said junior Biv Perkins, who got to know Smith on the sidelines while serving as a football trainer this past season.
She came up with the design for the shirts following a chapel session during which Smith spoke, using his catchphrase “Cowboy Up.”
“He’s always saying that after practice, after prayers,” she said. “It’s something to him that means, ‘You got it, you can do it.’”
Students in the Missions class invited members of the Interact Club to join in for bake sale and Valentine’s fundraisers, and the Student Council jumped on board for the Toilet Tag event, during which a 1950s pink toilet could be “gifted” to a classroom or office until a $10 fee was paid to have it moved.
“That one’s been in my office at least four times,” Riley said.
The athletic department also pitched in, donating gate money from the last two basketball games to Smith.
“The students truly admire Coach Smith, and we are so thankful to be a small part of helping raise funds for this huge event,” said Courtney McKeown, director of missions and advancement as well as assistant head of school.
Smith and his wife were touched and surprised at the outpouring of support from students in kindergarten all the way up.
“A lot of these kids, I had no idea they even knew my name, because I’m only there part-time,” Smith said. “I’ve never seen kids like that and it’s worth noting how they’re going the extra mile.
“So many times, we think kids are up to no good, but sometimes, kids are up to good.”
Transplants aren’t cheap, and the price tag for a heart transplant before insurance is roughly $1.5 million.
“We’re not going to be able to touch the bill, but at least the kids can say they’re doing what they can to help him,” Riley said. “My students and my faculty, we pray daily for him. He’s made a huge impact and is attached to WCS in so many small, little ways.”
WCS presented Smith Thursday with a check in the amount of a little over $3,800. McKeown said they expect to give him another check in the coming days from bake sale proceeds and a second round of T-shirt sales.
Oliver-Smith said her husband’s love for young people is one of the reasons she fell in love with him, and that same love from WCS is also how she’s fallen in love with the Lion family.
“These kids are just the greatest kids ever — seeing them come together for Coach, it warms your heart,” she said. “They’re lovers — they really have a heart of giving.”
While Smith’s subbing role has decreased due to his health, he remains dedicated to chronicling his journey every morning on his social media accounts.
One of his latest updates included a recap of doctor visits at UT Southwestern Thursday to determine his lung health and how he would respond to a ventilator. His next step will be a heart catheterization procedure among numerous other tests to determine his eligibility of getting on a donor list. Those who are fortunate enough to get on the list often have a wait of up to six months.
“Somebody has to die so he gets [a heart], so it’s kind of scary and it’s sad,” his wife said. “He actually has been praying for whoever is carrying his heart, for their well-being. It makes you think about life in a whole different realm.”
As for the Smiths’ children — they share five sons and a 7-year-old grandson that they’re raising — the news took a bit to sink in.
“I tried to explain to [our grandson] that Papa needs a new heart, and everyday he’ll ask, ‘Is your heart in yet?’” Oliver-Smith said. “Everybody thinks he’s indispensable because he’s so tough, so energizer bunny.”
Though a lot of unknowns lay ahead, Smith and his supporters are walking in faith — and not wasting a moment.
“For me in particular, when I close my eyes, there’s a pretty good chance I’m not waking up,” he said. “But that’s the power of ‘one more.’ What are you going to do with that one more that God gave you?”
