Parker County commissioners in a special meeting Friday voted 4-1 to appoint Parker County Chief Deputy Russ Authier to fill the role of sheriff.
The appointment comes after the passing of Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler on Feb. 27.
Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley made the motion, seconded by Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden voted against the motion, saying he had no concerns that Authier would be able to do the job, but he felt the county should use the same process, such as interviewing multiple candidates, that it does for other open positions.
When asked how it feels to be appointed as sheriff, Authier said it’s too early to tell.
“It’s very humbling, I’m honored and I’m going to do the best job that I can do for the citizens,” he said. “[Fowler] had a great legacy and we always had the philosophy that we build a better mousetrap every day. We were not stagnant and we move forward, we have to in this type of work and we’ll continue to move forward.”
