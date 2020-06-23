The Parker County commissioners court approved the termination of Elections Administrator Don Markum Monday afternoon in a 3-2 vote.
The commissioners met in executive session for about two hours and reconvened in open session at about 4:15 p.m. Monday. Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley, Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan and Parker County Judge Pat Deen voted in favor of terminating Markum while Precinct 2 Commissioner Craig Peacock and Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden voted against the motion.
“Parker County appreciates all Don Markum’s contributions to the county’s election process, and wishes him the best in his future endeavors,” Deen said.
Markum was appointed as the elections administrator in June of 2014. Before he was appointed, Markum volunteered as an elections worker for nine years. Markum and his staff handled all the elections in Parker County as well as recruitment and training of all election workers.
“I have enjoyed the six years I’ve served as the elections administrator and I’m proud of my staff for the excellent job they did,” Markum said.
Following an evaluation on June 15, the county elections commission recommended Markum’s termination to the commissioners in a 4-1 vote. The elections commission consists of the county judge, the two party chairs, the county clerk and the tax assessor collector. Any recommendation from the commission must then be approved by the commissioners.
“Personnel issues are extremely sensitive,” Parker County Democratic Party Chair Kay Parr said. “This decision was given lengthy and careful consideration.”
The elections commission will be in charge of recommending a new elections administrator to the commissioners court. Parker County Republican Chair J Scott Utley said they expect to have the position posted sometime this week.
