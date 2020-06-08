Many residents throughout communities came together Saturday for a peaceful march organized by 2015 Aledo High School graduate twin sisters, Danielle and Brittney Trought.
Participants in the Justice for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter March stood together at Aledo High School where the Troughts as well as Aledo officials gave short speeches.
“I realized this could be a good opportunity for our community to stand up together and voice our opinion that what’s going on right now is not right,” Danielle Trought said. “We need to stand up for equality, we need to stand up for each other. I want to make a difference in our community and stand up for what’s right.”
Aledo ISD Board of Trustees Secretary Forrest Collins also said a few words before the march began.
“We have to acknowledge that too often, wheels of justice come to a grinding halt when a victim is a black person. Why does it take two months in rallies to bring to justice two people who killed a black man jogging on video? Why do we have to be here today for a black man that was murdered on video? Why do we have to do that? Most of all we need to acknowledge that black lives matter,” Collins said. “I love you, I care for you, I see you in pain. I don’t know your experience because I’m not black, but I’m going to be there to support you. The last thing we have to acknowledge is that God has given us an opportunity. He’s given us an opportunity, he’s given us the wisdom to see it and the courage to follow it. It’s time for all of us to get to work.”
Brittney Trought thanked everyone for coming out to the event.
“I want to say thank y’all from the bottom of my heart that this is happening. There are a lot of people supporting us that we don’t even know about and we really really appreciate y’all,” she said. “You’ve been fighting for us and fighting for this community to be better and I really, truly from the bottom of my heart appreciate you all.”
The group marched to Aledo Commons plaza holding handmade signs while chanting “Black Lives Matter,” “We Need Change,” “Enough is Enough,” and stopped to take a knee and moment of silence for 8.46 minutes to protest the murder of George Floyd, sing “Lean On Me” and continue speeches before heading back to Aledo High School. Along the way, Aledo residents had water stations set up for those participating in the march.
“I thought it went beautifully, better than I hoped and expected. I feel like this was just a start for us as a community in Aledo and just really scratched the surface of what we need to do together as a community to make sure all of us are being treated the way we want to be treated. This is just the beginning. We still have a lot of work to do. We just need to make sure we all stand up for one another regardless of what skin color you have,” Danielle Trought said. “It was great and beautiful seeing the whole community come together. It has my sister bawling and I was trying to make sure I wasn’t going to cry. It was amazing.”
