Roughly 30 individuals and residents waving Confederate flags took to the courthouse square Sunday afternoon, surrounding the Parker County Confederate monument.
The event, which was peaceful, comes months after the city of Weatherford updated its First Monday Trade Days policy to add Confederate flags to its list of prohibited items. According to the policy, “Confederate flag sales or displaying with the intent to sell” are now banned.
In June, the city’s parks and recreation department issued a notice to vendors, citing “growing concerns over the display of the Confederate flag” and the suspension of display and sales.
Many protests have been held at the courthouse since June, with the Parker County Progressives holding several events to encourage the relocation of the monument and an opposing group demanding that it stay put.
On Sunday, a small group gathered at one of the square’s quadrants, displaying signs and waving a Black Lives Matter flag.
Parker County Commissioners in late July voted to keep the monument where it is.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.