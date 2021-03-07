A meeting of the Parker County Conservatives drew several left-wing activists and a slight police presence Friday night in Weatherford.
Conservatives were gathered for their monthly meeting at the Doss Center, where the topics centered around two House bills regarding provisions for “re-asserting Texas sovereignty" and “fighting back against the impending attack on our freedom,” according to a meeting agenda sent out prior.
Guest speakers included a state representative out of District 73, Kyle Biedermann, who recently filed formal legislation calling for Texas secession. Biedermann was also in attendance at the January 6 rally at the U.S. Capitol, but did not storm the building.
Activists, many from the Progressives in Parker County group, showed up outside of the Doss, chanting “treason” and “traitor,” with a bullhorn and signs outside the building.
A short time later, police officers asked the group to relocate to the sidewalk, saying that the property was privately owned by Weatherford College and had been rented out by the conservative group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.