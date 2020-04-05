HUDSON OAKS — Phoenix Construction is in the process of completing Urban Air Adventure Park, a longtime entertainment venue in the East Parker County community of Hudson Oaks. Located at 2010 Cinema Drive, the 35,738-square-foot building will house the new year-round indoor amusement adventure park, featuring a diversified mix of attractions and merchandise, as well as food and beverages for family entertainment of all ages.
Urban Air includes trampolines, laser tag, virtual reality, sky rider coaster, ropes course, climbing walls, leap of faith, warrior course, battle beam, wipeout, climbing hill, dodgeball, slam dunk zone and drop zone, as well as multiple party rooms that can be booked for special occasions.
Although construction progress has been steady on Urban Air despite the coronavirus pandemic, it hasn’t been without setbacks. COVID-19 has posed its fair share of problems for Phoenix Construction’s Director of Safety Joel Harwell, he said.
“We of course have been trying to practice social distancing, staying at least six feet from each other while on the jobsite. While that’s not easy nor always possible, it is always our objective,” Harwell said. “Gloves, sanitizers and masks have become as practical and necessary as hard hats and steel toed boots. We are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our construction team, while building a quality facility.”
“There’s not a day that goes by since the COVID-19 outbreak with sanctions set in motion by state and local government, that we haven’t been cognizant of keeping the workplace as safe as possible where social distancing and sanitary practices are concerned,” Phoenix Superintendent on the Urban Air project Jim Lewis added.
Phoenix Construction CEO Kaleb Brewer said the company has taken steps to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus at corporate headquarters, and remains optimistic for the upcoming months.
“We have the majority of our office staff working from home in an effort to minimize the possibility of spreading germs in the workplace,” he said. “While a working construction site is an extremely difficult place to monitor social distancing, we are doing our best to give our men and women peace of mind when it comes to the spreading of germs during this horrible pandemic. If we as a community, a state, and nation, will all do our part to continue to practice social distancing, self-isolation, continue to sanitize and practice good hygiene, it’s just a matter of time before Urban Air will be welcoming families from all over Parker County and beyond.”
