Parker County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a man in connection with a theft investigation.
According to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier, a man reported hiring Zachary Dixon Parker, 43, as a contractor for the $3.5 million development of Midway Meadows RV Park in March 2021.
The man further reported Parker entered into a contract with the him, took the money, started the job but refused to complete the development of the park once he received the funds. It was also reported Parker ceased all communications and ignored demands to complete the project or return his money.
Sheriff’s investigators reviewed numerous documents, proposals, invoices, statements, banking records and additional evidence in the case, finding Parker performed certain portions of the contract but ceased all work after collecting more than $3.5 million.
The man was forced to pay another contractor to complete the project.
Sheriff’s investigators also discovered Parker did not pay the supplier for the materials for the project, who placed a lien on the man’s development project. Sheriff’s investigators determined the invoice and draw were created under deception, because none of the funds went toward the materials Parker claimed to use for the construction job.
The man reported no work has been performed past the initial clearing and excavation of the project, noting the job had been paid for.
Sheriff’s investigators reported certain projects of the bid were not noted in the invoices, but were promised to the victim in the initial contract, meaning the man overpaid for the initial job by $210,920. Sheriff’s investigators further stated the total price of the materials delivered and labor completed by Parker to be valued at about $450,050.
After no contact from the suspect, the victim reached out to other companies to bid the completion of the project, which was estimated at a little over $2.9 million.
Sheriff’s investigators obtained Grand Jury subpoenas for the Parker’s financial records, discovering three bank accounts. One of the accounts belonging to Barbwire Oil & Gas LLC, connected directly to Parker, was the account where the victims’ funds were deposited. As of November 2022, Parker’s balance in the account was $0.00. Investigators discovered the two additional bank accounts belonging to Parker had balances of $601.92 and $55.26.
Sheriff’s investigators found the Parker used the man’s funds to purchase numerous personal items including jewelry, art, food, animals and heavy equipment. Investigators also believe Parker used the money on projects and debts for other clients he created prior to starting the Midway Meadows project.
A background check of the suspect dating back five years revealed Parker was listed as either a manager, director, governing member or member of at least 16 different LLC companies in Texas. The majority of these companies are no longer in existence.
During this time, Parker has had at least 13 civil judgements levied against him or the companies he represented. The judgements total more than $15 million. Parker was arrested Friday on two charges of theft over $300,000.
Authier said additional charges are pending the ongoing investigation.
Parker’s bond was set at $1.5 million. As of Monday, he remained incarcerated at the Parker County Jail.
