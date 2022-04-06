The Weatherford College Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of trustee Sue Coody during a special called meeting Tuesday morning.
“Serving Weatherford College as a member of our board of trustees has been one of the greatest privileges of my life,” Coody said. “Working under the wonderful leadership of Board Chair Mac Smith and President (Tod Allen) Farmer, we board members have all worked hard and have served the college and our constituents to the best of our ability.
“At this time, my family and I have decided to pass the opportunity to serve on to a new member. We wish the new member and all my cherished friends only the best in future.”
Coody began her career at WC in 1973 as an English instructor. In 1995, she became the English department chair until 1997 when she became the director of institutional effectiveness through 2001. Coody returned to WC in 2004 as the academic English specialist for student support services, and, in 2007, she became the director of instructional support. She is also a faculty member emeritus.
After retiring, Coody was elected as a member of the Weatherford College Board of Trustees in 2017 where she served as the board vice chair.
The board will discuss a new member to fill the vacancy at a future board meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.