WEATHERFORD — Weatherford Finance Director Dawn Brooks laid out several highlights of the FY 2023 proposed budget, built with a proposed tax rate of .4581 cents.
That rate, per $100 valuation, is equal to the FY 2022 adopted rate. Since the Parker County Appraisal District does not reassess property values in even years, property tax assessed on owners using the proposed rate will not change from the previous year's assessment.
Brooks said the proposed budget's general fund includes $45.5 million in revenues and $45.3 million in expenditures. On an ongoing basis, the budget is balanced with a surplus of $45,285.
The projected fund balance is $25.3 million. Brooks said revenues remain strong at a total of $45.5 million, an increase of $2.5 million from the current year.
She attributed that to sales and property taxes, the two biggest revenues. Sales tax is projected to bring in $18.9 million — and increase of $1.2 million — and property tax is projected to bring in $11.1 million, of which $1 million comes from additional revenue in new construction.
General fund expenditures consist of 63 percent personnel, 32 percent contractual services, 4 percent supplies and capital at 1 percent.
No one spoke during the public hearing Tuesday night, and another is scheduled for Sept. 13, during which the budget and tax rate is expected to be adopted.
Mayor Pro Tem Heidi Wilder suggested adding 2 cents, to 47.81, as a cushion to be dedicated to debt service.
"That would give us the opportunity to discuss some upcoming items that are new and relevant to our city that affect our debt rate," she said.
There was some question regarding adoption of the proposed tax rate and publication prior to the Sept. 13 meeting. Following changes made to the Truth in Taxation in 2019, council members can go higher or lower than the proposed rate as long as it lower than the voter-approval tax rate, at .5663.
City Manager James Hotopp noted that anything other than what was adopted Tuesday and published must be discussed in the public hearing.
Councilmembers Kevin Cleveland and Jeff Robinson said there would be no point in changing the publication if they have the freedom to move it. They also noted, along with Matt Ticzkus, that they'd need "hard sells" to go above the .4581.
"In the environment that we're in — inflation is high and we're just coming out of a pandemic — I think that communicates something to the public that we're mindful. By adopting a no-new-revenue rate, we're communicating that we're well aware of the difficulties that our taxpayers are experiencing."
Wilder, who noted her concerns that citizens wouldn't be notified in advance if the published rate goes up for an increase, made the motion for the .4581 cents, which was unanimously approved.
For more info on the proposed budget and tax rate, visit weatherfordtx.gov/26/Finance.
