Parker County commissioners ignored the protests of a now-former county IT employee as they voted unanimously to accept a resignation statement he said he never submitted to county officials.
"They fired me and they're trying to make it sound like I resigned my position, which is untrue," Adam Wroblski, a network technician for the county, told the Weatherford Democrat following a special meeting Monday afternoon.
When asked what might have led up to Monday's vote, Wroblski said he had been communicating with a representative of ImageNet Consulting, which the county has contracted with for IT services, through text messages.
According to one message, provided to the Weatherford Democrat, "I see they offered [name deleted] the job. At a higher salary than they pay me. I'm quitting," Wroblski wrote. An hour later, "I haven't quit yet. And I wouldn't do it without giving notice," he wrote.
Wroblski told the Democrat that the text conversation took place Friday, when he was told that his resignation had been accepted and commissioners were going to hold a special meeting Monday.
Commissioners went into executive session for about 45 minutes, then came out to vote. Midway through, however, Wroblski approached the podium and said he had not resigned.
He was cut off, as commissioners voted 5-0 to accept and then adjourn the meeting.
"When it came time to discuss it, there was no discussion and I was obviously not even allowed to speak on my own behalf," Wroblski told the Democrat. "They're saying the text message I sent to a third party vendor, they're taking it as my resignation letter, even though it's not."
Parker County Judge Pat Deen said the county received a resignation on Friday.
"We received a resignation from one of our employees and we accepted that resignation — it's really just that simple," Deen said. "We discussed it in executive session with our county attorney and we accepted the resignation."
Deen said because it was a personnel issue, he was unable to provide more details.
The county's IT department has gone through numerous changes in the last several months.
In October, county officials discovered a cyber attack incident that affected multiple departments and machines. In December, commissioners voted in a 3-2 split to terminate the county IT director. In that same meeting, another IT employee announced he would be resigning.
In January, the county entered into a contract with ImageNet Consulting to get the computer systems back up and running.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.