WEATHERFORD — Members of the Parker County Republican Party Tuesday approved a resolution denouncing the recent impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Members of the Texas House May 27 voted 121-23 to send articles of impeachment to the Senate. Paxton has been accused of 20 acts of wrongdoing including bribery, abuse of official capacity, conspiracy, retaliation, misuse of information and other charges.
The Parker County GOP resolution, which was presented as part of a report from the party's Resolution Committee, notes, in part that the Executive Committee "believes that the May 27 impeachment ... appears to have no valid basis under Texas law and most importantly disenfranchises the 4.3 million Texans who voted for him."
It also calls for the Texas Senate to dismiss the allegations and repudiate the articles of impeachment. Twenty-three members voted for the resolution with three against.
State Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Graford, was one of 60 of the House's 85 Republicans who voted to impeach, and issued a statement Wednesday, saying he was disappointed to learn of the resolution.
"As you are aware, I along with 72% of my House Republicans colleagues found the evidence presented by the Texas House Committee on General Investigating to be compelling enough to recommend further action by the Texas Senate," he said. "Our decision was not made lightly, and it was a difficult day for us and all other Texans. However, in the end, the evidence warranted further action to protect the integrity of, and public confidence in, our elected institutions."
The PCRP resolution argues that the impeachment violated a specific code, stating that an officer "may not be removed from office for an act the officer may have committed before [their] election to office," noting Paxton's successful reelection bid in November, which followed his allegations of misconduct "well before the 2022 General Election."
Rogers, however, countered with a ruling by the Texas Supreme Court that noted that provision "does not apply when the Texas Constitution authorizes a procedure for removing a state officer. This ruling was applied in 1917 during the impeachment of Governor Ferguson and again in 1975 during the impeachment of Judge Carrillo."
The state lawmaker also dispelled the resolution's claim that members of the House "were asked to cast their vote with less than 48 hours of the notice of the impeachment proceedings," claiming all House rules of procedure were followed.
"The House Committee on Investigating was granted the exclusive authority to investigate these matters and exercised that authority in accordance with the House Rules adopted at the beginning of the 88th Legislature," Rogers said. "Further, the House acts similarly to a grand jury in determining whether sufficient evidence exists to recommend a trial in the Senate.
"Time was given for both opponents and supporters of the Resolution to make their argument on the House floor. However, it is not the role of the House to be the trier of fact in these matters. That authority resides with the Senate."
The Senate has named seven senators to the special committee to recommend rules and procedures for court of impeachment. They will deliver the rules by June 20.
Those members are state Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury; state Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, D-McAllen; state Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe; state Sen. Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton; state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston; state Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford and state Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas.
A trial in the Senate is set to begin no later than August.
Paxton has been under FBI investigation for years over accusations that he used his office to help a donor and was separately indicted on securities fraud charges in 2015. A court Wednesday ruled that a trial would take place in Houston, though an actual court day remains unclear.
Rogers expressed his support for Paxton as an "untiring champion for the freedoms of all Texans," but noted the duty to protect the integrity of public institutions.
