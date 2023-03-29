WEATHERFORD — Parker County commissioners Monday heard the timeline for a possible transportation bond to address road safety and congestion, though the court still has several months before the deadline to call for a bond on the November ballot.
Parker County Judge Pat Deen, who's noted the likelihood of a future bond for addressing Interstate 20 and other road projects at town halls over the last few months, said Monday's talks were part of moving forward with a bond in November, which would have to be called no later than Aug. 21.
Chris Bosco, of the Freese & Nichols engineering firm, said an April-May timeline would include project identification, meeting with each commissioner and understanding each project within those precincts, followed by meetings with city officials of additional projects within those precincts.
"The effort is to take that collection of projects, have a comprehensive list, identify the cost and scope of those projects," he said. "The bond council would advise on the size of the potential bond and inform what the ranking of the projects would based on the size of what the bond could be."
There would also be coordination with the North Central Texas Council of Governments and Texas Department of Transportation, he added. Both entities, along with the Tarrant Regional Transportation Coalition, Freese & Nichols, Parker County officials and Weatherford City Manager James Hotopp, are among the representatives on a recently formed transportation safety committee.
County residents last passed a transportation bond in 2016, with $56.6 million for the East Loop and another $19.6 million for various county projects.
In 2008, voters passed an $80 million bond package targeting Weatherford's western loop, a similar loop in Springtown and improvements on Aledo's FM 1187.
"I believe in the two previous elections, people voted for that because they saw what we are going to do... the west loop and the east loop," Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said. "My suggestion is to have a good, firm understanding of what this money is going to be for. It may not be a tax increase, but it's money, probably, that wouldn't be spent otherwise."
In past bond programs, the discretionary fund allocation per precinct had historically been about $1 million, Bosco said, although the second bond was technically $2 million because of savings from the first bond.
"My wish list is that the precincts get a minimum of $3 million," Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley said. "I've already met with Springtown, Azle ... we've got several projects already picked out. We're ready to get rolling."
Talk of expanding I-20 has been going on for quite some time. Bosco made note that TxDOT is actively working on frontage roads and other capacity improvements through the county, including gaps between Bankhead and Santa Fe, to ease the flow of traffic.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Mike Hale asked Bosco to shed some light on the expected schedule of the I-20 corridor.
"I feel like the stress that we're having on these feeder and county roads ... it's going to be driven by that disruption with I-20, which we all know is behind," he said.
Bosco said TxDOT is committed to engineering all of Interstate 20 through Parker County and into the Brock area, with a seven to 10 year window for the I-20 expansion project.
"One of the big concerns is obviously when you start construction on the main lanes, you need the ability to get people off — continuous frontage roads," he said. "The desire would be to have all those in place before the larger project proceeds."
The next transportation safety committee meeting is scheduled for July, and Deen expressed an interest in forming another committee "more community driven" to help with transparency, education and public input if the bond proposal moves forward.
