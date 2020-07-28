The Parker County Judge's Office Tuesday issued a proclamation pertaining to long term care facilities and declaring a local disaster due to LTC facilities being impacted by COVID-19.
The order reads as follows:
WHEREAS: Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities or Long Term Care (LTC) facilities have been severely impacted by COVID-19 across the nation and Parker County is not an exemption; and WHEREAS: All LTC Facilities in Parker County have been determined as high-risk for the spread of COVID-1 9, thus requiring a public health intervention and directive; and WHEREAS: Under the authority of Texas Government Code Section 418.108, the County Judge has declared a local disaster.
WHEREAS: Under the Texas Health and Safety Code, Title 2 Communicable Disease Prevention and Control Act, Chapter 81 , the Local Health Authority for Parker County, Dr. Steven Welch, may issue directives, as an effort to protect the health of all of Parker County; and THEREFORE, Be It Proclaimed by the County Judge in coordination with the Local Health Authority that:
1. All Long term Care Facilities in Parker County shall adhere to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Opening Up American Guidance- PHASE I described under Attachment
A; and
2. In addition to PHASE I requirements, facilities are required to conduct full decontamination of a facility after a cluster (2 COVID-19 positive persons or more) has been identified; and 3. Any facility accepting a new residents shall isolate the new resident for a period of not less than 14 days. This isolation shall ensure that the new resident does not come into contact with other residents; and
4. Any resident of a facility who is transported to the emergency room (no matter the reason or symptoms), or who is out of the facility overnight (no matter the reason or symptoms), shall be isolated for a period of not less than 14 days upon return to the facility. This isolation shall ensure that the resident does not come in contact with other residents; and
5. Any resident found to have COVID-19 shall be isolated away from other residents for a period of not less than 10 days in keeping with current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
Effective Date.
This Proclamation shall take effect immediately upon its issuance by the County Judge of Parker County. This order shall be in effect for a period of 7 days, until August 3, 2020 unless it is rescinded, extended or modified by the County Judge or the commissioners Court.
