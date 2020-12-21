Parker County Judge Pat Deen said he was feeling a little better Monday afternoon after testing positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 18.
“I was putting up Christmas lights in the cold and thought that was it probably, and it was really, more allergy type symptoms, but no, the positive test is pretty accurate. I went and got tested at the hospital district and they had the results back in 45 minutes and Dr. [Steven] Welch called and confirmed it with me,” Deen said. “It ran through my office and several departments, so yes I tested positive. I got the results back Friday morning. My 10 days will probably be Friday or Saturday so I’m hoarse, but that’s the only symptom I have right now.”
Deen added that none of his family has the virus at this time.
He was not present at a special called commissioners court meeting Monday morning.
Deen said other than feeling lethargic the first couple of days, his main symptom has been hoarseness.
“The hoarse voice is what really gets me. I was a little lethargic the first couple of days and slightly still am a little bit, but I’ve gotten a lot of my strength back — I was just tired,” he said. “But it is real, it does exist, and I think the main thing is to take care of yourself and follow what the doctor says, and I should be fine.”
Deen said he should be back in the office next Monday.
