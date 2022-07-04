PARKER COUNTY — Several projects are being executed by the Texas Department of Transportation to improve traffic and address incoming growth along Farm-to-Market 920.
The FM 920 Preventative Maintenance Project includes work from Ric Williamson Memorial Highway down to State Highway 199, and is anticipated to be completed by September.
Project details include existing pavement repair, asphalt overlay pavement, upgrading signage and metal beam guard fencing, adding of turn lanes to serve Harwell Lake Road near Peaster High School, increasing school zone limits, adding raised pavement markings as well as rumble strips and in-line rubbles.
TxDOT is also partnering with the county on turn lanes for new roadway connection planned for south of the Harwell Lake Road to provide alternative access to the new intermediate school.
