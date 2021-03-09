Parker County commissioners will meet Friday to discuss the next steps in filling the position of sheriff.
The meeting comes four days after the item was placed, then removed, from the commissioners' regular agenda Monday.
"I placed the item on the agenda so that we could begin discussions of the process to follow to appoint someone as county sheriff," Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden told the Weatherford Democrat.
However, Parker County Judge Pat Deen said he was unaware that a commissioner had made the request because it was made verbally and did not get documented. Deen said he put the item on the agenda himself, but decided to pull it because another personnel issue was already on the agenda and he didn't want to combine the two.
"But the main reason I moved it to this Friday is just out of respect of the Fowler family to allow a little more time between when we take action, whatever that action is going to be, to allow time to pass a little bit with respect to the family," he said.
During Monday's meeting, Walden demanded to know why the item had been on the draft but removed from the final agenda.
"The draft agenda came out on Wednesday," Walden told the Democrat. "He placed it on there with his name next to it instead of mine, but I am the one who placed it on the agenda. He put his name by it but he is not the one that asked for it to be there and he did not try to say that [Monday] either.
"So rather than begin discussions now, we're having a special meeting called for this Friday to do what I had placed on the agenda for [Monday]."
Walden said his agenda request was made during a phone conversation between himself, his office manager and the court coordinator last week.
Deen called it a communication issue with regard to his office.
"I was not aware that a commissioner had put it on there because it was verbal or I would not have pulled it," he said. "As I said in court, it’s just one of these communication issues. It was verbally requested, it just fell through the cracks.
"We corrected it and don’t anticipate any issues going forward on it."
Friday's meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners courtroom. Deen said the county has three options regarding the sheriff's position, which became open after the passing of Sheriff Larry Fowler two weeks ago.
"As I understand, we can appoint to complete the term or at least up to the next general election," Deen said. "We can go out for applications, take applications for that or take no action and it defaults until the next election."
Deen said the leadership in the sheriff's department will continue and is continuing as the county goes through the process.
Parker County Attorney John Forrest said any of the commissioners or the county judge can make a request for an item to be placed on agenda. If that request is made, the item cannot be taken off unless it is removed by the same individual.
Forrest had made that point clear earlier during Monday's meeting, when Walden brought up another agenda item — authorizing the execution of an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation to provide funding for replacement of a bridge over Patrick Creek on Dennis Road in Brock.
Deen said it was his understanding that they were still waiting on the document from TxDOT, but Walden said he had received documentation from the state that they had emailed that to the judge's office in March of 2020.
"All we need to do is approve the authorization of this and it can be signed when that document is found, or TxDOT rescinds it," Walden said. "The only thing we need is the signature and this execution of this document to finish this project. All the other work has been done."
During the discussion phase, Walden said he was told that the item would not be on the agenda if the documentation was not found or in place by a certain time frame.
"I don't believe I can be told that I cannot place an agenda item on the agenda as commissioner of Precinct 3. I want clarification on that," he said.
Forrest confirmed.
Commissioners Friday are also expected to discuss, take action or conduct interviews for open IT positions.
