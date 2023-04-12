PARKER COUNTY — Two years after opening its doors, the county's passport acceptance facility office continues to service a record-number of clients seeking travel documents.
Parker County District Clerk Sharena Gilliland, whose office runs the daily operations, said March 17 marked two years to the date of the facility's first opening.
"I want to say a personal thank you to Commissioners [Larry] Walden, [George] Conley and Judge [Pat] Deen for supporting us when we were getting this off the ground," Gilliland told commissioners court Monday morning. "Commissioner Walden was the first customer on the day we opened."
To date, the facility has processed 5,606 new passport applications, 634 renewals and taken 4,328 photos.
"March of this year, we had a record number of 985 applications that we processed," Gilliland said, noting lines of people along walls and through hallways for Spring Break. "Apparently everybody was going someplace exciting this summer."
That number is about 350 more than the same period in 2022, with the facility already at 42 percent of its entire volume from last year.
To a question by Deen, Gilliland noted that her office has continued to maintain the workflow with the same number of staff members.
"What's the average wait time," Conley asked.
Gilliland said the average processing time is about 15-20 minutes, though with really high volume — such as Spring Break — that could be as much as an hour.
Fiscal Year 2022-23, which includes October through March, saw a net profit of $87,000. Gilliland noted there were still expenses, but a good amount was still going directly into the county's general fund.
The facility grossed roughly $63,000 in its first year, with a net profit of $127,000 in year two.
The district clerk also gave a nod to courthouse security and to her staff, including Passport Manager Jayc James, for providing highly-recognized customer service.
"I want to commend you," Deen said. "You have basically become the default [passport facility] for the county."
The Weatherford Post Office also provides passport services, though those are by appointment only. The county's facility does take walk-ins during normal business hours, which are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 117 Fort Worth Highway. The office is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch, and requires applicants to arrive by 3 p.m. with proper documentation and two forms of payment.
For more information, visit www.parkercountytx.com/454/Passports.
