A man and woman were charged in connection with an elaborate organized identity theft scheme in several counties.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division identified Danny Ray Bingham, 52, and Krystal Lynne Wilkerson, 37, both of Fort Worth, as the suspects who committed numerous identity theft crimes throughout Parker and Tarrant counties.
“When our investigators uncovered the vast lengths the suspects went to involving mail fraud, we involved the United States Postal Inspection Service,” Authier said.
A federal search warrant was executed at the couple’s home in the 6100 block of Vega Drive in Fort Worth Wednesday.
Sheriff’s investigators assisted in the execution of the search warrant, discovering the suspects had been fraudulently using the identities of deceased individuals, opening nearly 50 credit card and banking accounts under the names of the victims.
“Investigators discovered the suspects had maintained a structured filing system inside their home to keep track of the fraudulent accounts due to the amount of accounts they had obtained,” said Sheriff Authier.
A case report was initiated after a woman reported she was billed for a credit card account and a banking account had been opened in her name and her husband’s name, using their identifying information after he passed away.
Sheriff’s investigators discovered the suspects also fraudulently placed a hold on the victims’ mail through the United States Postal Service. Sheriff’s investigators further discovered the suspects had committed the same offenses to another couple in Springtown. The second victim also reported that unknown suspects had used her and her deceased husband’s identification to open credit card and banking accounts and placed a hold on their mail at the post office.
Investigators went to the post office and discovered the female suspect had used another identity, claiming to be the deceased’s daughter in order to place the mail holds on both addresses of the decedents.
Sheriff’s investigators stated the mail holds are placed deceptively so the victims do not receive billing statements, and the suspects can continue using the accounts for a longer period of time before moving on to their next victims, and intercepting the new cards and account information.
Investigators went to the bank holding a fraudulent account and obtained a still photo from security video of the female suspect making a transaction, noting it was the same female suspect in five additional fraudulent mail investigations.
When investigators discovered the true identity of the female suspect, they also discovered she had been previously arrested for identity theft and fraud charges. Sheriff’s investigators discovered the female was in custody in the Tarrant County Jail on a parole violation in an unrelated theft case. At the time of her arrest, she was found to be in possession of several debit and credit cards in the name of the first victim along with several additional victims’ identification cards. During an interview, Wilkerson implicated herself in the fraud schemes. She was charged with credit/debit card abuse.
Bingham, who had an outstanding warrant out of Wise County, also admitted his role in the scheme to investigators, posing as the deceased individuals in order to obtain fraudulent accounts for his personal gain and profit.
Bingham was charged with fraud use possession of identifying information.
The case is under active investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Postal Inspections Service and is pending additional charges for both suspects.
