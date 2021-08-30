A couple wanted in connection with several Aledo area vehicle burglaries has been taken into custody.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle, a silver 2007 Dodge Nitro, were observed last week on surveillance footage after the suspects used the stolen credit and debit cards.
The suspects were identified as Leonard Demond Marcus Green, 39, and Shonia Kay Barmore, 34, both of Fort Worth, and burglary arrest warrants were obtained for Green on Sunday.
Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team members attempted to serve the felony warrants earlier Monday and observed the suspects leave in the same vehicle they were seen using in the commission of the burglaries. Green, the driver, led FAST members in a brief pursuit before he crashed into a barrow ditch at Farm-to-Market Road 1187 and Winscott-Plover Road in Tarrant County.
Both suspects were taken into custody without further incident.
Sheriff’s investigators said they connected both suspects to at least six additional Parker County vehicle burglary cases, dating since Aug. 6, 2021. Authier said the suspects broke into several vehicles and garages stealing purses, wallets, cell phones, currency, debit and credit cards, and later used them at area businesses.
Green was arrested on three second-degree felony burglary of a habitation charges. Barmore was arrested for fraud use possession of identifying information. As of Monday afternoon, their bonds have not been set.
“We would like to thank the public for providing the sheriff’s office with information on social media, calling in tips and helping our investigators identify the suspects involved,” Authier said.
He also asks citizens to make a habit of locking their doors and removing all personal items, debit and credit cards from their vehicles, and to keep purchased items and bags out of sight.
