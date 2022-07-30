WEATHERFORD — A 25-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Oakridge Drive near Hudson Oaks.
"Preliminary investigation indicates a 2008 Nissan Titan, driven by Luke Haynes, 25, of Weatherford, was traveling south on Oakridge Drive," DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. "For an undetermined reason, the Nissan traveled across the northbound lane and into the barrow ditch before striking a fence and coming to rest. Haynes died at the scene."
Hunter said no additional information is available at this time.
