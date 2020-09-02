The Cresson community is mourning after the death of EMT and firefighter Diana Jones, 63, who had been with the Cresson Volunteer Fire Department for almost five years.
Jones was part of a group helping to battle the Tatham Fire within the August Complex in California when the vehicle accident occurred Monday. A second injured firefighter was receiving medical attention for burns to the hand and arm, and a third was involved but received no injuries, according to a press release from the United States Department of Agriculture. No other details were available as of Wednesday morning.
Jones and her son, Cresson VFD Captain Ian Shelly, would go to the Pacific Northwest to work on wildfires, according to a statement from the department.
Cresson VFD members described Jones as a servant to her community who never sought recognition.
"Our chaplin's church provides a lunch every Tuesday for area first responders," according to a post on the Cresson VFD Facebook page. "After attending a few times, instead of taking her rightful place being served at the table, she started bringing home cooked dishes and served other first responders. That was our Diana Jones."
The USA said the California Highway Patrol is currently leading the investigation.
"This was a tragic incident and our hearts go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen firefighter," Acting Forest Supervisor Sandra Moore said. "Right now we are committed to providing support to those involved, while safely continuing firefighting operations."
The August Complex was initially 37 different fires on the Mendocino National Forest that started on Aug. 17, 2020. Many have been contained or have merged. Currently, the complex is over 261,000 acres and 20 percent contained burning in five counties, Glenn County, Mendocino County, Lake County, Tehama County and Trinity County.
"We are overwhelmed at the outpouring of support from so many of you around the world for our little fire department," according to a post from the Cresson VFD page.
CVFD said that while it is not soliciting monetary support, those inclined to donate can send to the Cresson Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 42, Cresson, Texas, 76035.
