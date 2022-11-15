WEATHERFORD — Members of the Cresson Volunteer Fire Department were recognized Monday by Parker County commissioners for the lifesaving efforts of an 18-year-old man in September.
Cresson VFD Chief Ron Becker said first responders were called out on Sept. 28 to a Sonic location in Cresson where an 18-year-old had gone into cardiac arrest after taking some pills found to be laced with Fentanyl.
"There were a few passersby... the Crowley fire chief happened to be driving by," Becker told commissioners Monday. "They got one shot of NARCAN and our fire department got there and got the second shot.
"The 18-year-old was revived and is in good shape."
Becker said his department has given NARCAN, used to treat narcotics overdoses in emergency situations, about half a dozen times in the last year. He added that the person the 18-year-old bought the pills from, a 20-year-old man, was in jail in Hood County on an attempted murder charge.
According to the recognition read by Parker County Judge Pat Deen, the 18-year-old was transported via ambulance and will be able to return to a normal life.
Commissioners recognized the efforts of Cresson VFD members David Hendrix, Trystin Garrison, Tristan Meltzer, Aydan Hoket, Richard Ward and John Carroll.
Parker County commissioners also approved moving forward with an agreement with Motorola Solutions to upgrade the county-wide radio systems.
The unanimous vote came following a presentation by consultant Tim Driskell, of Mission Critical Partners, hired with doing an analysis of the current system as well as future needs.
Driskell told commissioners that the primary issue among all users is radio system coverage, condition of the current equipment — most radios are between 10-15 years old, and interoperability with other entities, such as the city of Fort Worth.
The consultant added that most of the county's radios are one of the first P25 systems built in Texas, and are subject to noise and interference on the frequency band.
Using a new system under Motorola's proposal, users would be able to implement a simulcast mode, which would allow them to operate off five tower sites at the same time, whereas the current multicast system only allows a user to talk to one tower site at a time.
"Basically, you're getting more overall coverage," Driskell said. "Simulcast [mode] votes to see which [tower site] is the strongest."
According to Mission Critical's analysis, the Parker County radio system scored a little higher on its reliability of network due to the replacement of parts in the last couple of years, with the biggest problems being coverage, age and operability.
According to the latest proposal by Motorola, all of those issues had been reviewed, Driskell said, with a six-channel simulcast and coverage guarantees, among other items. The new system would also use Critical Connect, ensuring an automatic connection with Fort Worth with no need to change channels.
To a question from Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden on the difference in Motorola's latest proposal, Driskell said the coverage guarantee, Critical Connect and licensing were not originally included.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan asked how long the county might have before Fort Worth changed its system.
"You should never have to buy another land radio system again, you just upgrade it," the consultant said. "In the future, you'll need to budget for more tower sites in central east, southeast and another to the northwest, but right now, this gets the users what they need today."
The total cost, spread out over five years, would be a little under $10 million, Driskell said, adding that number included incentives provided by Motorola if the agreement was signed before the end of the month. The majority of that cost will be paid through American Rescue Plan Act funds, of which $8.5 million had already been allocated by commissioners for the project.
Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Marshal Sean Hughes said his office has also submitted Assistance to Firefighters Grants through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and plans to pursue other grants as well.
Commissioners Monday also heard progress on the East Parker County Annex.
"We have a complete building," said Landon Meeker, with JRJ Construction.
He added that they are still waiting on the city of Fort Worth for final inspection, and electrical and fire marshal inspections are working to be sorted out depending on jurisdiction, as the area is part of both Parker and Tarrant counties. A punch list is scheduled for the week after Thanksgiving.
"It will be January before anybody can use it," Purchasing Agent Kim Rivas said.
