Parker County Crime Stoppers and Weatherford police are seeking the help of the public in identifying a suspect involved in the burglary of a Weatherford business.
The Weatherford Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway Nov. 21, and found a male subject had broken out the front door, entered the building and stole three generators valued at over $400. The suspect was seen leaving in a black GMC Yukon SUV.
Weatherford investigators have no solid leads at this time and need the public's assistance to help identify the suspect in this case. Parker County Crime Stoppers has designated this theft as the Crime of the Week. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the individuals that perpetrated this crime.
Anyone with information should contact Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555 or 1-800-942-STOP, or visit the Parker County Crime Stoppers website at www.pccs.tips to learn more ways to submit a tip. Your information and identity will remain anonymous.
The offense committed was burglary of a building, which is a state jail felony and is punishable up to two years in state jail and up to a $10,000 fine.
