Crime Stoppers receives governor's Productivity Award

Parker County Crime Stoppers received the Texas Governor’s Productivity Award for the greatest dollar amount recovered in its population group for recovered property, currency and drug seizures resulting from Crime Stoppers Tips received.
Parker County Crime Stoppers received 588 anonymous tips in 2020, and sheriff’s investigators and police detectives recovered a combined total of $79,903, the highest amount in the state for a county population of 100,001 to 150,000.
Parker County Crime Stoppers President Kim Chilcutt recognized Parker County Sheriff’s Office and Weatherford police for the work investigators and detectives did in the recovery amount in 2020.
“We are very proud of this achievement which would not have been possible without your hard work,” Chilcutt said during the presentation. “Parker County Crime Stoppers is very proud of our law enforcement agencies. We consider every dispatcher, officer, deputy, detective and investigator with the Weatherford police and Parker County Sheriff's Office as part of our organization. We also consider every division and team member a vital part of what we do.”
Chilcutt also said both agencies have surpassed the 2020 amount recovered so far this year, with $335,824 for 2021 to date.
“We would like to personally thank every citizen who called in tips as well as the deputies, officers, investigators and detectives, who worked diligently to investigate every tip and follow it through,” said Sheriff Russ Authier. “We are pleased to accept this award on their behalf.”
