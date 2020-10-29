The Parker County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for any information regarding a hit and run incident this week.
On Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m., Weatherford police officers responded to a 23-year-old man who had been struck in the 1500 block of E. Interstate 20 while walking along the roadway.
The suspect vehicle failed to stop and render aid to the man, who was transported to a hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.
The vehicle is described as a 2013-17 Dodge Ram pickup that is missing the front grill and a head lamp.
The crime has been designated as the Parker County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week, and Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 award for any information that leads to the arrest of indictment of the individual(s).
Anyone with information can contact Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555 or 1-800-942-STOP, or visit the Parker County Crime Stoppers website at www.pccs.tips to learn more ways to submit a tip. Your information and identity will remain anonymous.
The offense committed was accident involving personal injury or death, a third degree felony and is punishable up to two years in state jail and up to a $10,000 fine.
