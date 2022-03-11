Weatherford Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of Zachary Drive in reference to burglary of vehicles. An unknown person(s) in a silver Chrysler 300 was seen on camera in the area and committed multiple acts of burglary of vehicles.
Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this person(s). If you have information on who may drive or own the vehicle pictured, please contact WPD or Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the individuals that perpetrated this crime.
If you have any information please contact Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555 or 1-800-942-STOP, or visit the Parker County Crime Stoppers website at www.pccs.tips to learn more ways to submit a tip. Your information and identity will remain anonymous.
The offense committed was burglary of a vehicle which is a Class A Misdemeanor with confinement in jail up to one year and up to a $4,000 fine.
