The Weatherford Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution hosted their annual event at North Side Baptist Church in Weatherford April 25, recognizing DAR Good Citizen awardees and scholarship recipients.
The DAR Good Citizen Award recognizes a graduating senior from each of the seven high schools in Parker County for their outstanding character, leadership, service and patriotism demonstrated in their homes, schools and communities. Each student was selected by their high school to receive this honor.
This year’s recipients were Payne Wellman, of Aledo; Addison Roberts, of Brock; Conner Kirchhefer, of Millsap; Addisyn Retz, of Peaster; Roree Willis, of Poolville; Todd Smith, of Springtown; and Kaitlyn Pickett, of Weatherford.
Since 1924, the Weatherford chapter has provided loans or scholarships annually to a deserving young man or woman to further their educational goals. This year, the chapter received applications from across the county from very deserving graduating seniors. The scholarship committee after much deliberation awarded scholarships to two Parker County high school seniors who plan to attend Weatherford College.
Chosen were Emily Farmer and Lauren Lee, both of Weatherford High School.
DAR is a women’s service organization with chapters in every state of the union and in many foreign countries. For membership, any woman 18 years of age or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a Patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership. Learn more about DAR at www.dar.org or attend one of the meetings set at Northside Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The group meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month September through May.
