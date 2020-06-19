The United Daughters of the Confederacy are requesting the relocation of the Confederate monument on the courthouse lawn, according to a press release by the Parker County Judge's office.
In a letter sent to the Parker County Commissioners Court, the president of the United Daughters of the Confederacy Chapter 2457 stated, “We, the members of the above chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, would like the monument of the Confederate soldier removed from the courthouse property to another location," according to the release.
The Confederate Soldier Monument has been on the Parker County Courthouse lawn for the past 100 years.
The group is requesting the statue be returned to the Daughters of the Confederacy and placed in a secured location to ensure its preservation, according to the release.
The Commissioners Court is expected to address this statement in the next regular Commissioners Court meeting on Monday at 9 a.m.
